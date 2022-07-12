25 years of the film that made us believe that we would talk to aliens

The July 11, 199725 years ago, premiered in the United States ‘Contact’the adaptation of the novel by carl sagan Realized by Robert Zemeckis and starring Jodie Foster –such as the scientist who detects a conclusive signal about the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence–, Matthew McConaughey, John Hurt, David Morse, Tom Skerritt, Jena Malone, Angela Bassett and James Woods, among others.

Two months later, on September 19, the film reached Spanish theaters. It was not an instant success, although over time it has raised twice what was invested in its financing.: It cost almost 90 million euros. Today it is once again in the foreground not only for its originality and visual acuity, but also because is part of the mysteries about the existence of intelligent life on other planets which has been reconsidered after the commemoration of the Roswell case, which EL PERIÓDICO documented a week ago.

The humanist Carl Sagan (1934-1996), astronomer, cosmologist, writer and science communicator, responsible in 1980 for the series ‘Cosmos, a personal journey’, on the origin of life and the evolution of the universe, was always in the sights of academic intelligence, which he blamed his eagerness to spread the word with very popular products instead of dedicating himself to research. He published twenty books on various aspects, from ‘The cold and the darkness, the world after a nuclear war’ to ‘The cosmic connection’, one of his first essays on the probabilities of extraterrestrial life.

A long preliminary project

‘Contact’ was published in 1985, 12 years before Zemeckis was interested, but in reality the book was the fruit of a film project that the writer and cosmologist began developing for Warner Bros in the late 1970s. a series of frustrated attempts by other filmmakers, such as the Australian George Millerthe project, always supported by Warner, fell to Zemeckis. Sagan participated as co-producer and the adaptation of the novel was carried out by James V Hartwhose film work had hitherto been situated in a less scientific sphere: his are the scripts for ‘Hook’, ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ and ‘The Muppets on Treasure Island’, and later he would provide the plot material for one of the adventures of Lara Croft.

Nor had Zemeckis until then been interested in serious reflections and clear probabilities of life in outer space. His idea of ​​science fiction and fantasy was very different, endorsed with good commercial successes such as those of The ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy –time travel like a spree–, the ‘Amazing Tales’ produced by Steven Spielberg, ‘Death suits you so well’ or the abilities of the protagonist of ‘Forrest Gump’ to be present in all the determining events of the last century in United States. After ‘Contact’ he returned to his fondness for digital fantasy and motion capture with ‘Polar Express’, ‘Beowulf’, ‘Christmas Carol’, ‘Roald Dahl’s Witches’ and a ‘Pinocchio’ that just ended with Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

Related news

The character that Foster plays in ‘Contact’, Dr. Ellie Arroway works at the SETI observatory in Puerto Rico, the organization dedicated to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. In his case, he embraces this cause that is not lost after going through a crisis of faith in adolescence. He doesn’t just face the mysteries of the universe: the president’s science adviser doesn’t believe his research and sets out to shut down SETI. that’s when Ellie finds a signal that repeats a sequence of prime numbers from the star Vega. The signal contains the code for the construction of a complex machine with which to travel to the domains of the beings that have transmitted the message. pure sagan, including the religious connotations of the story.

Zemeckis provided large eye span to the proposal, and not only in the filming of the trip in the machine, but in details such as the prodigious shot-sequence that he films facing the adolescent Ellie (Jena Malone) when, after discovering her inert father on the ground floor from his house, he runs up the stairs and ends up with the girl reflected in the mirror of the closet that he opens to get a bottle of pills.