Zendaya is considering directing an episode of Euphoria 3

Twist in Euphoria 3: Zendaya could sit behind the camera to direct an episode

Zendaya looks ahead and in his future there could be an important job directing an episode of the saga of Euphoria 3. The actress, who set the record for the youngest actress to win a Grammy with the very first installment of the HBO series, would now be ready to position herself on the other side of the camera. An unprecedented role for her, which, as told by Zendaya herself, she should have covered long ago in an episode of the second season. At the time, the project jumped because the actress had to act and, therefore, she preferred not to overlap the two commitments, already quite important, dedicating herself only to the active part of the recording.

Zendaya, the photos of the protagonist of Euphoria and Dune who at the age of 24 won the Emmy Award It was Zendaya herself who confirmed her intention to also attempt the path of directionrevealing the skipped plans of the previous season: “It’s funny, because I was actually supposed to direct the sixth episode of the second season of Euphoria, but then I had to act in that too. I didn’t have enough time, so this time I didn’t have a chance ”. The note of disappointment is perceived in the words of Zendaya who, however, immediately opened the doors to a new possibility for the near future as a director: “I wanted to have enough time to dedicate to him, to be able to do it better. So maybe next season ”. The young artist, who has shown on several occasions to have extraordinary talents in numerous disciplines, now wants to amaze her fans even under the unprecedented role of director and she seems to be working to be ready for the appointment. However, the time is not yet ripe to hypothesize theexit of Euphoria 3. The certainty is that the HBO series will continue with a third chapter whose production, however, has not yet seen the light and among the causes could be Zendaya.

Euphoria, confirmed the third season Some rumors coming from the web suggest the hypothesis that the first take of Euphoria 3 it will not be until 2023, resulting in the release of the HBO series in 2024. The reason could be Zendaya’s busy schedule, which has become one of the most requested actresses of directors in Hollywood and beyond. In fact, Zendaya just recently finished filming Challengersthe film by Luca Guadagnino who strongly wanted her among the protagonists. But in recent weeks the actress is also busy on the set of Dunes 2, which is shooting between Hungary and Italy. But that’s not all, because Zendaya would have already made another commitment to shoot Megalopolisthe new film by Francis Ford Coppola. Only indiscretions, at the moment, which however seem to justify the postponement of the shooting.

Zendaya on the cover of Vogue Italia Fans of the HBO series are now used to having to wait some time between one season and another, considering that between the first and the second, also following Covid, two years passed. However, the wait could hold an excellent surprise, because Tom Holland it may have a small part, perhaps a cameo, in the series. It was he himself who asked to have a part of the series that sees Zendaya, his girlfriend, as the protagonist. We will have to wait for the start of filming to find out if his request has been accepted.

