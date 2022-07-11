You are going to hallucinate with this mobile just like Project Ara but that changes color

Share

From Shenzhen, the firm TECNO presents us with its new Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, a mid-cut mobile phone with a differential design with a back that reminds of Ara and also changes color.

We already warned about it a while ago, and it is that with so much extreme customization, exclusive colors and limited editions It seems that the new goose that lays the golden eggs in the mobile industry is precisely that we can adapt and choose our smartphones in our purest style.

We have also seen interesting treatments for the rear windows with frosted, soft touches, finishes glossy or matte and endless colors and different materials among which we are going to highlight the latest innovation, which is in charge of this new smartphone from TECNO that will dangerously remind you of Google’s Project Ara and that It has a back capable of changing color when the light hits it.

The companions of Android Central taught it to us and indeed this TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has a curious look, a bit strange and at the same time familiar, with all the interest obviously centered on that totally distinctive, Mondrian-inspired rear endwhich can change color from a dither with rectangles of different sizes in white and that are painted in blue and pink as the sunlight hits them.

Do not believe, moreover, that this terminal is a work of engineering or a design exercise, because will be commercially available in select marketsalso international, at the end of this same month of Julyat a price that we still do not know.

A rear that changes color? Ok… And what else will this Camon 19 Pro offer us?

Well, to begin with and according to the manufacturer himself its technology is based on polychromatic photoisomers capable of following geometric patterns of color change when sunlight hits them directly, although they also say from TECNO that they have improved this technology so that the photoisomers also react to light indoorsgoing from a white back to another dotted with lines and rectangles in light blue and pink.

The design is quite curious, pretty I would say although that is somewhat subjective, with two circles for the cameras also framed in black and a geometric pattern that signed by the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. Hence its trade name…

As for the hardware, it maintains a medium-cut electronics that we knew from the Camon 19 Pro without this aesthetic dressing, presenting a 6.8-inch IPS screen and FHD + resolution with refresh rate up to 120 hertzanimated for the occasion by the chipset MediaTek Helio G96 of 12 nanometers.

The memory setting is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storagecompleting the platform a generous battery of 5,000mAh with fast charge up to 33 watts.

The multimedia part is handled by a camera 64 megapixels with a 50 MP telephoto lens and another 2 megapixel depth sensoradding an additional 32 MP sensor for the selfie and video calls. Those responsible for TECNO boast of a “high clarity sensitive lens with RGBW sensor” for challenge the best phones in night photography.

Speaking of the markets where it will be available, in Europe we will not have luckthough our friends from Latin America will be able to buy it in a couple of weeks at a price to be announced on your markets soon. It will also be available for purchase in Africa, the Middle East and some of the Asian markets, including a TECNO Sonic 1 headset as a gift.

What will be next?

The extreme personalization of mobile phones, the new goose that lays the golden eggs for Android manufacturers

