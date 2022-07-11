“Without knowing it, I transported drugs to Morocco” – Corriere.it

from

The American actress, 50 in August, revealed that at 21, out of work in Paris, she agreed to bring a suitcase with stage clothes. Arrived at the airport, the terrible discovery

Cameron Diaz, a beautiful actress for a long time away from the screens, we all remember her for her debut in 1994, when at the age of 21, the director – although she did not know how to act – chose her as the protagonist in the film The Mask – From zero to myth, with Jim Carrey. But what we don’t know is that prior to this debut there were so many difficulties for the San Diego-born actress. One above all that could become a tragedy: unknowingly, she was a drug courier for powerful drug traffickers. She recently told Hillary Kerr herself recently, in one of the podcasts that is part of the “Second Life” series.

As a girl Cameron Diaz decides to move from Hollywood to Paris to pursue a career as a model, but in Paris I have not even worked a day. Nothing in a whole year. I didn’t know how to survive anymore. Eventually a job arrives even if the young and inexperienced Cameron certainly does not imagine becoming a drug mule; yet you unfortunately you really think I was a drug “mule” to Morocco, I swear to God.

Desperate and out of work, she recontacted one of the many modeling agencies in Paris. Who offers her a job: to carry a suitcase with stage costumes from Paris to Morocco. She accepts. She takes off, lands, and at the Moroccan airport she is asked to open the suitcase. Cameron begins to suspect something: What the hell is there in this luggage, he wonders. He tells in the podcast: Fortunately we were in the 90s, there were no security measures as strict as today, I was a beautiful blonde girl with blue eyes, I was wearing ripped jeans and wedge boots. I was so … It was all so dangerous … She takes courage and explains that she has no idea what is in the suitcase and she decides to hand it over to the airport officials, thus managing to avoid a sentence of at least ten years for drug trafficking. Then, she immediately takes the first plane back to Paris.

But luckily it all remained just a bad memory, because shortly thereafter his big break would come. Her agent convinced her to audition for The Mask. She initially told him: You’re crazy, I can’t act, not my job. Moreover, the producers wanted Anna Nicole Smith as the female lead. But the privino went well and director Chuck Russell wanted Cameron in the role of Tina Carlyle, alongside Jim Carrey. Numerous blockbuster films followed including Everyone’s crazy about Mary. Then in 2018, to her surprise, Cameron diaz announces that she has retired indefinitely from the career of an actress, to devote himself to her private life. But last month Diaz – who will turn 50 in August – announced that he is returning to cinema starring alongside Jamie Foxx in a movie for Netflix, Black in action Oh Jamie Foxx only you can get me back in action – joked Cameron – I can’t wait, it will be a great time.

Cameron Diaz was engaged from 2003 to 2007 with singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake

. On January 5, 2015, she was married in her Beverly Hills, California home in a Jewish ceremony with musician Benji Madden.. The couple had met ten months earlier thanks to her close friend and now sister-in-law, Nicole Richie. On January 3, 2020, the couple announces, via Instagram, the birth of their first daughter, Raddix Madden, born through a surrogate mother on December 30, 2019.