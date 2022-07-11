will this be the lineup of the concert?

Everything is ready for the live debut of The Kid Laroi in Italy! The Australian artist who made himself known all over the world great at the single “Stay” with Justin Bieber will perform in concert Tuesday 12 July at the Alcatraz in Milan. The only stage in our country of the End Of The World Tour should have initially been held at the Milan Summer Festival at the San Siro Hippodrome, but in recent weeks it has been rescheduled in the club in via Valtellina.

To get ready for the show, we went to have a peek at the ladder of the tour to understand which songs The Kid Laroi could sing during the Milanese date.

This is the setilist we found online, who knows if it will also remain identical to Alcatraz?

Diva

Same Energy

Go Go Go

Tell Me Why

Tragic

Pikachu

Wrong

Still Chose You

F * Ck You, Goodbye

Not Fair

Maybe

Selfish

Situation

Not Sober

Lonely and Fucked Up

Thousand Miles

I know Done

Always Do

Stay

Without You

THE tickets – single seat € 35.00 + presale rights – for the concert of The Kid Laroi on 12 July are available on livenation.it.

These the useful information to keep in mind:

– Pit ticket holders will enjoy the Early Entry exclusively by accessing the venue in advance from the entrance in Via Valtellina 27 (corner of Via Piazzi) starting at 18:30

– holders of single seat tickets will be able to access the venue starting at 7.15 pm from the entrance in Via Valtellina 25

– holders of the Fabrique date ticket and its upgrade must go to the cash desk with both tickets before entering the venue to change the ticket

ph: press





















