Why is The Godfather unthinkable without James Caan?

Before a relative unknown Al Pacino was cast as Michael Corleone, the timid young man who would eventually take the reins of his beleaguered mob family in The Godfather, there were other names that were mentioned for that crucial role. Warren Beaty, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson, Roberto Redford, Martin Sheen. And another person: James Caan, although he had not shown up for the casting. “One night,” Caan recalled later, “I got a call from Francis…and I could tell in his voice that it wasn’t his idea: ‘Jimmy, I want you to come in and try out…they want you to play Michael.’ ”

You can see Caan’s audition footage online, his Michael alongside Diane Keaton’s Kay. They are two good actors who are all bad together in a film considered among the best of the last 50 years. Caan and Francis Ford Coppola’s instinct was correct: Caan shouldn’t play Michael. He had to be Santino “Sonny” Corleone.

James Caan died Wednesday at the age of 82, leaving a legacy of tough guys on screen. Sometimes that reputation bothered him. “I just lost a couple of movies,” he said in a 2011 interview. “They said we don’t want a tough guy. I said excuse me, I’m an actor. That’s what I do for a living. You know it’s frustrating. I told my agent, if I’m the last man on the list that they could think of in a particular role, those are the ones I want to look for. That’s the fun.

But at his best, he demonstrated the dimensions he could bring to a character who seems little more than a hothead. As Sonny, Caan expanded the canvas of what a tough guy could be on screen. The movie doesn’t work without a perfect Sonny, the older, more emotional brother who acts before he thinks and almost destroys the family in the process. It is Sonny’s faults that will bring out Michael’s strengths. It is Sonny’s death that serves as the emotional low point of the film. It’s a performance that needed James Caan.

Caan had the benefit of working with Coppola before, in The Rain People 1969. He immediately tapped into Sonny’s pride and anger, giving audiences the prototype of the older kid who thinks he knows more than his siblings. Putting down his little brother Michael, too eager to call the shots after Vito is gunned down by his enemies, Sonny displays a false sense of confidence that reads as sheer bravado. He was scarier because he seemed so sure of himself, his enthusiasm is what weak people mistake for strength. That Caan based Sonny on beloved insult comedian Don Rickles makes the performance all the more remarkable. (“It wasn’t imitating Don Rickles,” he insisted last year. “It was having that drive, that thing, you know? I was just locked into it.”)

But if Sonny’s brashness is the first thing that strikes you, his aggressive manner as striking as the tank tops he favors, Caan also figured out how to hint at the man’s vulnerability. Deep down, Sonny suspects that he isn’t as smart or sensible as Michael or Corleone’s consigliere Tom (Robert Duvall), so he resorts to violence as a way to mask his weaknesses. Even more than his siblings, Sonny has a big heart and lets his love for his family drive him. Caan illustrated that tough guys often blow up because they don’t know what else to do with their emotions, those big, scary things tough guys aren’t supposed to have. Sonny wants to fight back for what his father’s enemies did to him. And when Sonny’s sister Connie (Talia Shire) is physically abused by the piece of shit husband Carlo (Gianni Russo) of Sonny’s sister, Sonny reacts impulsively, beating up her type: a wild animal unleashed. Such brazen behavior is what someone like Sonny does to protect the family from him: he’s not sophisticated enough to know any other way.

For years, there were rumors that this fight scene was personal, inspired by Caan’s animosity towards Russo. In fact, the recent Paramount+ series The Offer he suggested that Russo had been too harsh on Shire during the married couple’s on-screen altercation, prompting Caan to exact revenge on Russo. As much of the making of The Godfather, these stories are now so legendary that it is difficult to separate fact from fiction. (For what it’s worth, Caan swore he never had a problem with Russo.)

But those rumors speak to what was so beautiful, and ultimately tragic, about Caan’s portrayal of Santino. He is a loyal and fun guy. He is also a womanizer and an arrogant jerk, someone so desperate to prove to his father that he has what it takes to be a leader, not knowing that everyone around him may say that he lacks the constitution to do so. the job. There is a pathetic delusions of grandeur from Sonny that is unique in The Godfather, a fractured fairy tale about the American dream. This country teaches us that everyone can reach their potential if they just apply themselves, even a group of mobsters. But that dream is a lie and Sonny is living proof. He can’t get over his flaws. He can’t get over himself.

The Godfather it’s so enshrined that nearly every scene has become iconic, endlessly quotable, meme-to-death. And yet Sonny’s violent execution, no matter how many times it is referenced and parodied in the culture, never loses its impact. You can close your eyes and see it vividly. He goes to avenge his sister one more time, that’s when the ambush happens. Sonny’s body riddled with bullets at a toll booth. The most macho and seemingly indestructible of the Corleones is struck down. But seeing Caan give you a brief flash of terror is amazing. Caan’s greatness came from playing a seemingly one-dimensional braggart whose hidden depths we only glimpsed, because Sonny never risks letting them out. Even Sonny can get scared.

For the film’s 50th anniversary, Caan was asked which Godfather character he most identified with. “I feel more like Kay,” he replied, which may seem surprising: Kay is innocent, a sweetheart. She is someone who does not fully appreciate the insidiousness of the family she has entered. Few would be able to immediately detect such innocence in the characters played by James Caan, and certainly not in his best role. But his answer may change the way you see Sonny the next time you see The Godfather. Kay is not suited to lead the Corleones, and neither is Sonny: it takes something special, something extraordinarily dark in one’s character, to assume that position. Perhaps Caan knew that he did not possess that quality. And that’s why she’s so bright on The Godfather: Maybe one of our best actors was telling us that some tough guys only kid themselves.