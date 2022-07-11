why is it an unforgettable film?

This Thursday, ‘ET the alien’, one of the most remembered children’s classics steven spielbergfulfill 40 yearss of having been released, in 1982, and despite all the time that has passed, this is still a unique film.

The foregoing, because in this adventure, science fiction and fantasy came together to show us, from a child’s perspective, a story about theunconditional friendship and that everyone, even aliens, has the ability to be moved.

‘ET’ a hit from the start

Thus, ‘ET the extraterrestrial’ managed to become a instant successsince, according to the BBC, it was presented at the Cannes film festival, before its premiere in the United States, where Steven Spielberg received a standing ovation.

This was not common, since science fiction was still considered a minor genre, which represented large revenues upon its release, becoming one of the films highest grossing of the 80s, explains the BBC.

An unforgettable film with a great legacy

‘ET the Extraterrestrial’ was one of the smaller projects and personal by Steven Spielberg, since it borrows some elements from his life, when he was much younger, points out the Hypertextual medium.

Thus, to guide his story, he put himself in the shoes of Elliot, Michael and Gertie, who welcome the creature: “I imagined what I and my group of friends with an alien. ET is a child who finds children”, commented Spielberg for ‘American Cinematographer’.

For this reason, the tape gives us a completely childish, transmitting with history the curiosity for the mysteries that characterizes children, joy, innocence and unconditional friendship.

Which was even reinforced by the shots at the height of the children, who guide the story, because they are the ones who rebel, who respond and who make decisions in their own world, says the BBC.

Thus, ‘ET el extraterrestre’ became an unforgettable film, since it is presented from the perspective of amazement, from that childish look and discovery, explains Hipertextual.

But not only that, ‘ET’ left a great legacy since this tape marked the beginning of entertainment for young people, one where they are really understood and can feel that they are being spoken to.

Thus promoting: “a reinvention of the youth cinema starring the young people themselves,” notes the BBC.