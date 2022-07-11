Who is Rey Vargas, the new Mexican WBC champion

With the advice of Nacho Beristáin, the 31-year-old boxer became the WBC Mexican champion in featherweight (Video: ESPN)

The mexican boxing added a champion more to their ranks, last Saturday, July 8 King Geovani Vargas Roldanbetter known as King Vargashung the crown of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the Featherweight after defeating Mark Magsayo by split decision.

In a complicated fight, the fighter who trains with Ignatius Nacho Beristain managed to recover and thus defeat the Filipino who until then had the belt of the 126 pounds.

With this victory, the native of the State of Mexico joined the list of Aztec fighters who hold a championship among which names such as Saul Cinnamon AlvarezEmanuel Navarrete, Julius Caesar the king Martinez, among others.

Mexican boxing added one more champion to its ranks, it is Rey Vargas (Photo: Instagram/@rey.vargas.boxing)

With two cards of 115-112 and one against him of 114-113the 31-year-old fighter rescued the fight against Magsayo, who gave him battle because his blows made the Mexican fall to the canvas in the ninth round, but he managed to recover and turn around the result he had up to that moment.

Despite the fact that Rey Vargas experienced a punishment at the hands of the blows of the now former Philippine champion, he knew how to recover and give the best boxing exhibition in the last rounds, which allowed him to keep the victory and thus celebrate his WBC championship.

Born in Otumba, State of Mexico on November 25, 1990, Rey Geovani began his professional boxing career in april 2010 when He debuted when he was almost 20 years old. in the Palenque of the Durango Fair; his first rival was against Claudia Palacioswhom defeated by way of knockout.

At 31 years old, Rey Vagas became WBC champion (Photo: Instagram/@rey.vargas.boxing)

Vargas Roldán began his preparation in professional boxing alongside one of the best Mexican trainers in the sport of fists and gloves, it is about Don Nacho Beristain; beside Oscar Gabriel Ortiz Perez -trainer closest to Beristáin- Rey Vargas undertook a preparation to consecrate himself as champion.

His career in professional boxing began with different performances in various cities in Mexico such as Guadalajara, Mérida, Monterrey and Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl. It was until February 2012 when he won the vacant title of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super rooster juvenile after defeating Gabriel Aguillon by technical knockout.

From that moment he began his path to be crowned world champion. In April 2013 he faced the Japanese Seizo Kono and in the third round he beat him by technical knockout and so he got the vacancy WBC Intercontinental Junior Title of the super rooster category.

Nacho Beristáin added one more champion in his career as a boxing coach (Photo: Instagram/@rey.vargas.boxing)

In 2016 he won the vacant WBC International Silver championship in his division after defeating Venezuelan Alexander Muñoz by technical knockout in round five of the contest. A year later in 2017 he faced the British Gavin McDonnell for the WBC championship at 126 pounds and won by majority decision.

Since then he retained the championship and as soon as he had the opportunity to challenge the Filipino he did so. With his last fight held in San Antonio, Texas, Rey Vargas was left with a personal record of 36 wins in a rowof which 22 have been by knockout. Even though he accomplished what he planned, he challenged Leo Santa Cruz for a unification fight.

