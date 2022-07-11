Where to see today ‘The werewolf’, with Benicio del Toro discovering the truth during the full moon

There are few moments as special as coming home and sitting down after a long day at work. Many choose that moment to disconnect from the day and enjoy the content that television offers us, either through the extensive catalogs of streaming or the movie of the night itself on the usual channels, perfect for those who do not have the desire or the patience to choose.

For them it arrives tonight from 22:35 on Neox The werewolf (2010), a new interpretation of the mythical fantasy character brought to life on this occasion by the Oscar-winning Benicio del Toro.

Still from ‘The Wolf Man’ (2010). Third Parties/Other Sources

In this new version of the protagonist who perhaps has starred in more legends since the beginning of time, the story of Lawrence Talbot (del Toro) is told, whose childhood ended abruptly the night his mother died. His father, Sir John Talbot (Anthony Hopkins), rushes him out of his hometown of Blackmoor and into a workhouse before leaving for America without looking back. Young Talbot took decades to recover and try to forget, but the past always comes back, and in his case it does so in the form of Gwen Conliffe (Emily Blunt), the fiancée of his brother Ben (Simon Merrells), who finds him and begs him. to help her search for her missing love, Lawrence Talbot returns home.





It is then that he learns that something brutal, savage, with an insatiable thirst for blood has killed many peasants, including his brother. He begins to put the pieces of the bloody puzzle together and discovers that there is an ancient curse that turns victims into werewolves on nights with a full moon. To end the carnage and protect the woman he has fallen in love with, Lawrence Talbot must destroy the fearsome creature that lurks in the woods near Blackmoor. This simple man with a painful past goes in search of the beast and discovers that he too has a primitive side that he could not even imagine.

Still from ‘The Wolf Man’ (2010). Third Parties/Other Sources

Directed by Joe Johnston, this film took as reference the version of The werewolf 1941, starring Lon Chaney, Jr.; although it was tried to make it more realistic and up-to-date, thanks to advances in makeup (the film won the Oscar for Best Makeup in 2011) and computerized digital effects. A film of which Benicio del Toro, who had already won his Oscar and could afford the luxury of being able to choose the project he wanted, is an unconditional follower, so as soon as the first rumors of the project’s production emerged, he said yes to the role of the protagonist, despite the fact that the project took almost five years to carry out and passed through the hands of several directors.

Still from ‘The Wolf Man’ (1941), starring Lon Chaney, Jr.. Third Parties/Other Sources

Inspector Francis Aberline is based on Frederick Abberline, the actual investigator of the Jack “The Ripper” murders.



A predictable story for fans of the creature, but one that is still interesting as it is a review of a classic, rather than a blockbuster. Perfect for those who want to know more about the legend of the creature and its intentions than its alleged misdeeds here and there. A story that, despite what it may seem, is not connected with Van Helsing (2004), despite the fact that in the film starring Hugh Jackman a “werewolf” is referred to, but that creature is not named with a name and surname.

Still from ‘The Wolf Man’ (2010). Third Parties/Other Sources

For fans of the creature, there are other fantastic examples to see besides the one mentioned. The werewolf (1941) are howls (1981), blue fear (1985), Teen Wolf (Hairy) (1985), cursed moon (1996), or Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).