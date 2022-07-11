WhatsApp, now you can add text to documents you send

One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world is WhatsAppeither to communicate via messages, photos, videos, voice memos, video callsetc.

This platform has many advantages, the main one would be that it is constantly updated, so new features and tools are added for both iOS and Android users. On this occasion we tell you about a new function that will be available.

What is the new feature of WhatsApp

The good news is that now you can add text to documents that you send from the platform, which will make it easier for you to search for it later when you need it, just by putting the name in the search engine.

What is known about this new function is that you will be able to name the document before sending it, just like a photo or video. Likewise, this will make it easier for the other person not to have to download it and open it to know what it is.

For now, this feature is still under development in the beta version of the WhatsApp desktop app, but it is expected that it will also be available in the Beta versions of Android and iOS in some update.

So it will only be a matter of time before this new tool is finally available to all users and continues to become a favorite due to all the tools it offers.

