WhatsApp extends list of emojis to react to messages

WhatsApp users can now use any emoji to react to the messages they receive every day on their mobile devices.

A recent survey conducted by Adobe indicates that users (42 percent) are more likely to purchase multiple items from ads that use emojis .

As of today, WhatsApp leads the market for instant messaging applications with more than 2 billion users worldwide.

WhatsApp has decided to extend its list of emojis so that users have more options when it comes to reacting to the messages they receive on a daily basis.

A couple of months ago, WhatsApp announced the arrival of emojis as a new form of user interaction.. This means that those who have the application on their mobile devices, now they can react with emoticons in the messages they receive daily.

On that occasion, even the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, broke the news, although, at that time, only six emojis were considered: thumbs up, heart, laughter, surprised face, sad face and palms together.

Now, as part of a complementary strategy that seeks to reach more users and thus continue to lead the market for instant messaging applications, WhatsApp already has a much larger list of emoticons.

again, Mark Zuckerberg announced that it is now possible for users to use any emoji to send as a reaction: “We are implementing the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp,” wrote the CEO of the platform.

Now, this is not the only novelty that comes to WhatsApp, because, in the same way, Internet users will be able to choose the tone of their skin when reacting to messagesthis, also, as a strategy that seeks to be more inclusive.

It’s not just WhatsApp; the emoji trend

Not long ago, YouTube also announced its intentions to incorporate reactions on its platform, although following a different strategy.

According to what was expressed by the Google social network, the emojis in would be appearing at very specific moments of the videosa fact that has led the platform to name this new function as “Timed Reactions”, which, in fact, could be anonymous.

What has become clear from this series of social media strategies is that, ultimately, it changed the way Internet users communicate today, where emojis or emoticons are more than just an ornament of the different platformsbut now they are presented as a new way to measure the effectiveness of communication between users.

On the other hand, we are talking about a time when this series of resources are already essential for users assigned to online shopping.

So it reveals Adobe in a recent report that talks about the impact that emojis could generate when implementing new strategies for brands to increase their sales.

According to what said study mentions, 42 percent of users surveyed from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Australia and South Korea, revealed that they are more likely to buy various items in advertisements that use this form of communication.

For most of the seven thousand participants, 60 percent, the use of emojis is vital when even opening an email. That 60 jumps to 63 percent if said email contains your favorite emoticons.

More than a trend, we are talking about a resource that is increasingly used by companies such as a way to connect with new audiences that, by the way, are more integrated into the internet and social networksas revealed by the Digital 2022 report signed by We Are Social and Hootsuite.

