What will be the release date of the new Dragon Ball skins?

The fact that new data has come out about future collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball has uncovered all kinds of doubts between us and us, one of them being the one that has to do with the launch date on which said collaboration will take place. No official information yet but the truth is that there are certain clues that would allow us to speculate on when the crossover will come out. I leave you with all this below:

Considering how he usually does things EpicGames, the truth is that the company could make this crossover coincide with another important event that takes place in the real world

the next that will occur in relation to Dragon Ball will be the premiere of his new movie Super Hero

In this article from my buddy Cristian, it is specified that the film will be released from August 18 in different countries

It would make sense that this crossover of Fortnite was released a few days before to anticipate the hype of the tape

So my personal bet is that this collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball will be released between August 15 and 21

I remind you that these latest data come from speculating with the clues we have in hand. What date do you think this new Fortnite collaboration will be released on? Be that as it may, I can only remind you that I will be extremely attentive to the next steps that Epic Games takes to be able to tell you how the house is evolving.