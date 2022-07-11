What to watch today on TV? Monday, July 11, 2022 | TV

16.25 / The 1

‘Buffalo Bill’s Triumph’

Pony Express. USA, 1953 (97 minutes). Director: Jerry Hopper. Cast: Charlton Heston, Rhonda Fleming.

The creation of the legendary Pony Express centers the plot of this somewhat sketchy western, but with the flavor of old movies shot with love for the genre, which benefits from the charisma of Charlton Heston. Its protagonists are two icons like Buffalo Bill and Wild Bill Hickok.

18.20 / Movistar Drama

‘My week with Marilyn’

My Week with Marilyn. USA, 2011 (100 minutes). Director: Simon Curtis. Cast: Michelle Williams, Eddie Redmayne, Kenneth Branagh, Julia Ormond.

My week with Marilyn plays the trick of cinephilia to recreate the days of filming in England of The prince and the showgirl, film in which Laurence Olivier directed the actress. A story that enthrones the cinema of the big studios, while embracing the fascination for its main character. Although her staging sometimes adopts telefilmic patterns, in return she rightly doses the cinephile winks and offers two great works by Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh.

19.25 / Movistar Classics

‘Meetings of the Third Kind’

Close Encounters of the Third Kind. USA, 1977 (125 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Int.: Richard Dreyfuss, Francois Truffaut, Teri Garr.

It is exhilarating to look back at Spielberg in the 1970s. He had not yet become the guru of commercial cinema, in which, over time, he has corseted its forms and contents. For this reason, Close Encounters of the Third Kind remains one of his most heartfelt films: Spielberg gives a fresh look at alien invasion cinema, passed through the filter of the great show, yes, but also adult and fascinated, with which he achieves a film snatched, meticulous dramatic development.

22.05 / The 2

‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. USA, 1962 (120 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: James Stewart, John Wayne, Vera Miles, Lee Marvin.

At the beginning of the sixties, the new wave broke out in Europe. Orson Welles had closed the fifties by burying the black genre with the mortuary thirst for evil And Sam Peckinpah was already approaching in 1962 with Duel in the high sierra. Thus, John Ford knew that nothing could remain the same in the classic western and he signed his death certificate with this work, funeral, but also unusually emotional, which honored the figure of John Wayne, an indomitable icon who had to give way to men of laws, to the new West.

22.15 / The 1

The semifinal of ‘MasterChef’ arrives

The semi-final of MasterChef It starts with the visit of Pedro Subijana, who will show the contestants a spectacular dish with oysters that they will have to reproduce. The outdoor test will take them to the Madrid neighborhood of Salamanca, where the teams will cook a menu designed by chef Jesús Sánchez, which will be tasted by 30 of the most renowned chefs in Madrid. In the elimination challenge, the black aprons will have to replicate a dessert by Damian Allsop, the chocolatier at El Celler de Can Roca and Casa Cacao.

22.30 / DMAX

A study of the architecture of the Sagrada Familia

Barcelona – (National Geographic) National Geographic

The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona is one of the most emblematic churches in the world and has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Designed by Antonio Gaudí, its construction began in 1882 and remains unfinished to this day. the documentary series Megastructures delves into this inspiring structure to demonstrate how it represents harmony between old and new and between medieval cathedral builders and postmodern geniuses.

22.45 / Four

‘Viajeros Cuatro’ enters Castellón

reporters from Travelers Four They arrive in Castellón with several objectives: to visit one of the only three papal seats in history, to discover the secrets and customs of its capital, to have lunch in a Michelin-starred restaurant, to stroll through the streets of Benicasim, known as Valencian Biarritz, and to finish the day with a bath in revitalizing hot springs and resting in the first bubble hotel in the Valencian Community. In addition, the program will navigate the Grotto of San José, the longest navigable underground river in Europe.

22.45 / Antenna 3

A new installment of ‘Brothers’

Turkish series characters Brothers face more conflict in an episode that chronicles how Nebahat makes a decision that will put the children in the spotlight after the events at the birthday party. On the other hand, Ömer and Oğulcan will experience an unexpected conflict that could also put Kadir in trouble.

23.35 / TCM

Mulholland Drive

USA, 2002 (150 min.). Director: David Lynch. Int.: Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Ann Miller, Dan Hedaya.

Two years after the masterful A true story, David Lynch returned to his dreamlike and disturbing environments. The symbolic journey undertaken by a young aspiring actress and another who has lost her memory will trace several crossed stories; although perhaps they are the same, seen from various angles. The disturbing images of Mulholland Drive They raise many questions, but provide few answers. Perhaps that is why Lynch himself confessed that he did not know the meaning of the disconcerting outcome of this unclassifiable work.

24.00 / Telecinco

A charred corpse for the group of ‘Disappeared’

Events rush into this week’s episode of the series missing, when the group of agents arecids discovers a charred body inside the van that the commissioner supposedly used before his disappearance. The fear of all of them is immediate, even more so after the escape of his son Gaspar and the strange robbery in the house of the police command.

1.00 / XTRM

‘Reservoir Dogs’

USA, 1992 (100 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Steve Buscemi.

In the year 1992, an unknown filmmaker pulverized the screens to become, with just one film, a benchmark of the decade’s cinema. Almost none of his later films would reach the height of this hallucinated story, which intersects several characters, united to rob a bank in a robbery that the viewer will never see: he will only attend its consequences, and thus, a tense narrative that seems created for a mountebank Quite a surprise in the mediocre panorama of the cinema of the nineties.

1.15 / COSMO

‘Mud’

USA, 2012 (130 minutes). Director: Jeff Nichols. Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Reese Witherspoon, Sam Shepard.

Several narrative lines run through the magnificent plot of mute, a work that moves between criminal intrigue, initiation story and social denunciation. On an island in the Mississippi, two children discover a man who is being chased by a bounty hunter. Underpinned by a monumental work by today’s exalted Matthew McConaughey, Mud traces with unusual truthfulness a portrait of the loss of innocence wrapped in images that give off emotion in each frame.

