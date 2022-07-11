What to see on July holidays? Streaming movies to share with the family – Tvshow – 07/11/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

In times as rare as these, it may be good to recover some traditions: watch movies as a family, for example. It is a good idea and, perhaps, even the greats of the house, always postponed, can recommend some of their time that everyone may like.

In times when it is the little ones who act as curators of family programs and the proliferation of home screens complicates family gatherings, here are two pieces of advice.

First prepare the environment: some homemade popcorn, maybe a soft drink, set the mood and invite to the “cinema”. Second choose a movie that is nothing too old, nothing too new, nothing too childish, nothing too adult.

It is a difficult selection, so if it helps you, here are some recommendations available on streaming services. Then, if you want, tell us how the activity went.

Able is more of the grandparents (or those who in the 1970s were boys) and remember that Benji was a super cute street dog who met in 1976 with My beloved Benji. Now Netflix has recovered the franchise and presented the character’s first film in 14 years. As always, the puppy manages to unite a family in trouble. He pure tenderness to see with the smallest of the house.

If you are in the mood to revisit the classics of other times and present them to new generations, with this film by Richard Donner, you can hook them on the side of Stranger Things, the series with which it has more than one resemblance. Here’s a group of kids (including current star Josh Brolin and other ’80s faces) who find a treasure map. Pure eighties adventure produced by Steven Spielberg.

Three Tomorrowland. (Disney+)

Terrific teen adventure movie directed by Brad Bird (creator of The Incredibles) with George Clooney and Hugh Laurie. A boy with scientific curiosity stumbles upon a magical world hidden behind an amusement park from the 1960s. The action is constant, the message necessary, and Bird is a great director. Terrific matinee.

Four The Adventures of Tintin (Nsnow’s, HBO Max)

Since we were with Spielberg, this is his adaptation of Hergé’s classic about the intrepid globetrotter Tintin always accompanied by the faithful Milu, his dog. Here they combine several of the comics (there’s the Castafiore, diva of lethal timbre!) as they search for Rackham’s treasure, the red one. Captain Haddock does his thing and it’s a good excuse to talk about those characters that accompanied so many adolescent moments.

Five Crazy Addams (Netflix).

Other legendary characters here in their best film version. Anjelica Huston and the late Raúl Julia are, respectively, Morticia and Gómez Addams, the parents of a very peculiar family that began on television and became global. Director Barry Sonnenfeld was also at his best and the film has funny moments and very good visual resources. It is a horror comedy that more than scaring, is seen with sympathy and good vibes.

Six Wonder (For rent on NSNow from Nuevo Siglo).

Based on the novel by RJ Palacio, it is the inspiring story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who at the age of 10 must go to school for the first time. It’s a gentle self-improvement drama with Jacob Tremblay as August and Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts as his parents. It’s one of those that makes you cry together and, if you’re in the mood, start a debate about bullying and other current evils.

seven Metal Lords (Netflix).

if you have seen School of Rock (which is on HBO Max), this is a new opportunity to combine rock and cinema with a teenage spirit. A boy with a passion for heavy metal and infinite faith in its powers, he decides to form a band with a cellist who knows nothing about the genre, to compete in a rock contest. Directed by Peter Sollett, who also showed a high school and rock spirit on Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.

Eight Skater girl (Netflix).

If you are in the mood for an exotic cinema, this is an Indian film about a rural girl who finds her place in the world thanks to skateboarding. It is not what is well seen in her society, of course, and she must face all adversity to achieve her dreams. It is a film by the Indian director, Manjari Makijany and it is enjoyable to watch and, furthermore, there is a message to share.