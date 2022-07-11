What really happened between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman?

Today, Tom Cruise turns 60 and it is inevitable to remember all the romantic relationships that he has had throughout his life, especially love story with nicole kidman.

Were one of the most important couples at international level. One of those loves that are never forgottenespecially for the followers of both.

Still, to this day, It remains unknown what happened between the two since we remember that after announcing their separation, the two children they adopted chose to stay with the actor.

HOW WAS YOUR LOVE STORY?

Their eyes met on the set of ‘Thunder days‘ and on December 24, 1990 they gave the ‘Yes I want‘ at a chapel in Telluride, Colorado.

His love crossed the screen and during the months in which they were together, they walked through all the red carpets wasting style and demonstrating in front of all the cameras the big Love that existed between the two.

It has always been publicly stated that the reason why their love story came to an end was because their Professional careers they ended up separating what long ago had been sealed forever.

And it is that two years before making their separation public they shot ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, a film in which they realized that they had to put end their relationship.

A MARRIAGE EXPOSED TO PUBLIC OPINION

For a long time it was said in the media that this marriage was a plain facade to hide the alleged homosexuality of Tom Cruise.

Some statements that were denounced by the couple in court since it was also ensured that they did it with the purpose of relaunch the career of the actress.

Years after separation Nicole Kidman assured in a television interview that their separation had been a awful shock and confessed to having lived in a bubble with tom for all the affirmations that were poured into the media.

So much so that the actress it took a long time to recuperate of that loving failure.