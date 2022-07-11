What is Karmaland, the top series of streamers in Minecraft

Find out what Karmaland is, the Minecraft series starring streamers like El Rubius that has become a trend.

karmaland It has been a trend these days on social networks, especially on Twitter. If you don’t usually follow the adventures of Spanish streamers, it’s normal that it doesn’t ring a bell. Or maybe you have read it, but it has not been very clear to you what it consists of.

This weekend, on Sunday, to be more specific, the karmaland 5, the fifth edition of the minecraft series starring streamers and youtubers. I was going to have lunch on Saturday, July 10, but technical problems prevented the participants from entering the server. After two hours live, they decided to throw in the towel and postpone the start.

By broadcasting it live on the participant’s channels, users can follow the adventures of the characters, as if it were the episodes of a fiction. This tells the stories of these within a town of the same name built in order to constitute a kind of role-playing game.

There are a series of rules that streamers must take into account. In this edition, for example, you could not modify or destroy any structures related to the town, put mines inside the houses of the participants, use commands, go to other dimensions without having decided or enter the server under the influence of any type of drug, among many others.

Who are the Karmaland 5 streamers?

Karmaland 5 has meant the return of this popular project, which has won the hearts of Internet users. In this case, there has been a reunion between the old generation of Karmaland, with Vegetta777, bysTaXx or Luzu in frontand the new one, led by IlloJuan either Quackity.

These are all the streamers and youtubers who have participated:

Vegeta Willyrex Ruby Mangel aLexBY11 luzu lolita Fargan bysTaXx Quackity IlloJuan

Where to watch Karmaland 5 live?

If you want to see how these content creators complete the relevant missions and what will happen in the next few days, you can follow the series from the official accounts of each one on Twitch or on YouTube.

We leave you the official Twitch channels of each of them:

When was Karmaland created? karmaland 1

In total, there are five editions of Karmaland. The first took place in the summer of 2014 and was made up of five youtubers: Vegetta777, Willyrex, aLexBY11, bysTaXx and Luzu.

Episode 65 marked the farewell to this installment with which Karmaland debuted. bysTaXx made a video with Vegetta saying goodbye and taking a tour of the youtubers’ houses in the video game. To finish, they filled everything with dynamite, lit it and the whole map exploded. However, at that time they pointed out that Karmaland 2 was already being prepared, with new mods.

karma land 2

In the second edition, which was held in August 2015, a year after the first, two of the members disappeared and only three remained: Willyrex, Vegetta777 and bysTaXx.

karma land 3

Karmaland 3 landed on servers in 2017, two years after the last installment in this Minecraft series. The roster of creators was the same again, although this time they rejoined LexBY11.

karma land 4

The fourth installment of Karmaland would not arrive until 2019, which returned to recover all its splendor with a larger team of streamers than in previous editions. In fact, until this 2022, it was the edition with the most members.

All members of Karmaland 4

Vegeta777

Willyrex

ALExBY11

lightgames

Ruby

Fargan

LOLiTO FDEZ

auronplay

mangelrogel

