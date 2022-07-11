What does the Mexican Women’s National Team need to qualify for the playoff?

Mexico must beat the United States and hope that Jamaica and Haiti do not tie to continue with little hope

The Women’s Mexican National Team dispute this Monday its last match of the Group Phase of the CONCACAF W Championship. Those directed by Mónica Vergara will face the powerful staff of USA and the Aztec team needs to perform a real feat to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup Playoff.

El Tri is at the bottom of Group A with 0 points and a goal difference of -4. This sector is led by the combined stars and stripes with six points and a difference of +8 goals. The American team is sure of its ticket to the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand as well as its place in the semifinals of the competition.

In second place in Group A is the Haitian National Team with three points and a difference of 0 goals after losing 3-0 to the United States and beating those led by Mónica Vergara by the same score. Third place goes to Jamaica as the “Reggae Girls” have three points and a -4 goal difference.

Mexico still has hopes of qualifying for the playoffs in its search for a ticket to the World Cup imago7

What does Mexico need to qualify for the playoffs?

Mexico must defeat USA by the minimum and expect Haiti to beat Jamaica by any score. In the event of this scenario, El Tri would finish in third position with a better goal difference than Jamaica and would advance to the playoffs.

On the other hand, if Jamaica beats Haiti, the Women’s Mexican National Team I would need to beat USA by a score of 4-0. The Aztec team would be forced to score four goals to finish with a difference of 0 goals and Haiti would end with a negative difference.

Yes Mexico tie or lose to USA, El Tri would be at the bottom of his group and out of the World Cup playoffs. Likewise, a draw between Haiti and Jamaica would leave the Mexicans without a chance.

What time is the game Mexico vs. USA?

The match of the Mexican team in view of USA It will be this Monday at 9:00 p.m. (CDMX) and the meeting can be enjoyed exclusively by ESPN Y Star+. The engagement of Jamaica vs. Haiti will be played at the same time as the duel of the Aztec team.