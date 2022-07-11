What are the best movies in history? here a look

The nominations to the great awards that recognize the best of cinema every year are almost always a guarantee that these productions are actually the best, not only as an annual competition, but in all of history.

so indicates IMDba site dedicated to film and television that classified the best films in history according to the ratings of its users and the ratings provided by experts in the field and specialized critics.

Within the investigation carried out, the portal did not place very recent productions in the first places, but many films considered were produced in past decades and are currently considered cult or icons of the film culture.

Almost all boast of having Oscar awards in various categories, millions of dollars in box office and other international recognition.

Continue reading to discover the best of all time.

10.Lawrence of Arabia

Tells the story of T. E. Lawrance, an English officer who united and led warring Arab tribes such as World War I. It was released theatrically in 1962 under the direction of David Lean. It was acclaimed by critics, the Academy gave him 10 Oscar nominations of which he won seven.

9. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

It was a 1975 drama starring the Hollywood icon, Jack Nicholsonsame actor who appeared in The glow (film that should have a little more recognition, right?).

It told the story of a criminal who claims insanity and ends up in a mental institution. He earned nine Oscar nominations and won five, in addition to several Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

8. The Wizard of Oz

It is currently a memorable musical classic and cult film, directed by Visto Fleming in 1939.

“Dorothy Gale and her dog are swept up by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, embarking on a quest with three new friends to see the Wizard, who can return her home and fulfill the wishes of the wizards. others”, describes IMDb about the movie.

In its time, it was a box office success with a total sale of $208 million dollars in just USA.

7. Gone With the Wind

This movie contains dbranch, romance and even war conflicts, everything you could wish for in a movie to keep the excitement and entertainment going.

From 1939, it is directed by Victor Flemin and stars the stars of the moment Clack Gable, Vivien Leight, Thomas Mitchell and Barbara O’Neil.

He won two Oscars out of the six nominations he was given.

6.Citizen Kane

This is a quintessential drama. Orson Welles, who served as director and lead actor alongside Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore and Agnes Moorehead.

Of the nine nominations he received for the Oscars, he won the category for best original screenplay

Also, in its time, 1941, it was a box office hit with a gross of $1.5 million.

5. Casablanca

IMDb He rates it 8.5 out of 10. He produced it Michael Curtiz in 1942 and starred Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid and Claude Rains.

It tells the story of a café owner who is torn between helping his former lover and husband escape from the Nazis.

Of the eight nominations received by The Academy, it won three, also generating a box office sale of $1.2 million dollars in its time.

4.Raging Bull

It is nothing more and nothing less than the biography of the boxer Jake LaMotta, whose talent and temperament led him to great success in the ring.

Martin Scorsese directed this production and it was starred by legends such as robert deniro and Cathy Moriarty in the early 1980s, during these years the film became a hit, breaking box office records with a gross of $23 million, in addition to winning two Oscars out of eight nominations.

3. Schindler’s List

It is set in Nazi-invaded Poland in the Second World War.

It premiered in 1993 at the hands of the director steven spielberg and starring Ralph Fiennes Y Liam Neeson. It was a box office hit with a gross of $66.9 million and won seven of 12 Oscars for which it was nominated.

2. The Shawshank Redemption

“Two imprisoned men bond over several years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency,” its synopsis describes. It was directed by Frank Darabont and starred Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. Despite the recognition that this film is given today, it did not win an Oscar at the time.

1. The Godfather

From 1972 and produced by Francis Ford Coppola The Godfather is one of the most beloved and acclaimed movies in all of history. In fact, it is claimed that the idea of ​​telling stories about the mafias, such as Goodfellas and The Sopranos, is inspired by the descendants of the Corleones.

It was also carried out by great Hollywood stars such as Marlo Brando and Al Pacino, james caan and Diane Keaton. It grossed more than $134 million at the box office and earned 11 Oscar nominations with three category wins.

Other acclaimed and quite popular movies like Psychosis, The Godfather: Part II Y Forrest Gump they are within the top 20, in places 12, 13 and 16 respectively.

This trio also marked history in the film industryeach one in its genre, with its stellar actors, stories of drama, suspense and even comedy.

At number 20 is the beginning of the most important and praised fiction saga, starwarsfollowed by the cult film 2001: A Space Odyssey (21st place), led by Stanley Kubrick and which is currently a reference for moviegoers and aspiring filmmakers.