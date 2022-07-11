What are Natalie Portman’s last words to Chris Hemsworth?

This news contains SPOILERS for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

It is clear that with Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi he has thrown out the rest with the purpose of making us laugh, make us cry and leave us intrigued for the rest. Let’s see how we explain, if not, the mystery that surrounds the last words of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

Let us remember that, at the end of the tape, the scientist says goodbye to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) telling her that she’s finally found her epic superhero catchphrase. Only that this is a secret that remains between Jane and the Asgardian, because she whispers it in his ear and the viewers don’t get to hear it.

Under normal circumstances, we could say that the beauty of this ending is precisely that Jane’s choice is solely between her and the Asgardian. But this is a movie Marvel, so the fandom is going up the wall for not knowing EVERYTHING about the scene.

One of the options present in the comics is that “Eat my hammer!” which Jane exclaims during her final battle with Cap (Christian Bale). Likewise, another of the witty phrases of the doctor during her time as a carrier of Mjolnir it is “Hey yeah!”, a pun on the grim realm of the goddess Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarök).

Likewise, cultureocio recalls a speech that Jane makes in the comics: “The world needs a Thor. That’s all that really matters. We need a god who understands what it means to be humble, to be mortal. A god who knows how precious the life, that has delicacy. (…) I am the doctor Jane Foster and I will not stop being Mighty Thor, even if I am dying”

The latter, however, seems too long for such a brief confidence. And too serious to make Goldilocks smile, as we see in the film.

Still, let’s admit that Thor gives his ex some good advice. To play First, a Marvel hero needs a catchphrase that’s capable of “Hulk smashes!”, “It’s cake time!”, “I’m the best at my job!” or the two favorite expressions of the Asgardian: that “This ends here and now!” that he has used in the movies or that “I say thee nay!” translated into Spanish as “I say no!”.

