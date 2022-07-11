Tessa Thomson talks about the possibility of making an all-female film dedicated to A-Force: “We should remind Kevin Feige.” The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

Avengers: Endgameas we know, it was incredibly successful but one scene caused a lot of discussion on social media: the team-up “everything feminine“Between different superheroines. Many have expressed all their disappointment with this sequence, deeming it useless and too forced while other people have appreciated italso finding a clear reference to A-Force comics, a team made up exclusively of heroines.

Subsequently several actresses of theMarvel Cinematic Universe discussed the possibilities of bringing a film about Avengers all female in the cinema, with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) who explained that she went with some colleagues to the president Kevin Feige to support this project by obtaining a first positive response. The executive producer of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, she said she was interested in this project… And according to some old rumors it could really be in development.

During a promotional interview with theHollywood Reporter on Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompsoninterpreter of Valkyrie in the’MCUcommented on the possibility of making a movie on A-Force, explaining of having to remind Kevin Feige sooner or later about the conversation regarding the female project: