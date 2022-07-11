Waterproof Hair? From today it is possible! Where to buy it and how much it costs

The hair spray is becoming popular on TikTok and many creators have decided to test it. Among these Allydollina and annamason.a. It worked? Ally confirms! As the tiktoker showed in the video, to make it work you must first shampoo and condition the hair, then divide the hair into sections, then apply the spray and, finally, dry it only with a hair dryer and brush.

The result left Ally very satisfied, because, not only the product has passed the water test, but made her hair straight as if she used a straightener. But how does the product give this effect? Are the chemicals used harmful? Here's how the TikTok cosmetologist answered: It is simply a silicone spray that deposits the silicone on the hair and forms a film (a kind of film), so the water cannot penetrate and it slips. It absolutely does not hurt to use it . The important thing is that it is used as a styling product and that "curative" products (shampoo and conditioner) are applied underneath. What do you think about it? With the waterproof hair product we can officially say goodbye to frizzy hair due to humidity!













