VIDEO: Doctor reveals what medicine to use according to your type of acne | News from Mexico

Dr. Sandra Treviño is an expert in Aesthetic Medicine and, in addition to being one of the most sought-after doctors in Torreón, she is a creator of content on social networks and has gained a wide audience due to her advice and samples of procedures to have smoother skin. healthy and enhance physical beauty.

One of the skin health problems is acne, which not only means that the skin is not completely healthy, but has created stigma and insecurities for thousands of people in the world due to the appearance of the skin.

You may also be interested in: VIDEO: Singing teacher calls Lolita Cortés a “donkey”: “She has to study”

Treviño made a video through TikTok where he explains how certain types of pimples could be treated without the need to go to a dermatologist. That, of course, implies that it is not something that requires an antibiotic and, therefore, a prescription.

Video

In the following video, the doctor shows images of different types of acne and makes a brief explanation of the type of medicine that can be used to adequately treat each one of them.

The video went viral with more than a million views and comments from followers who want to test whether the products Sandra suggests will make their skin’s health easier from now on.

You may also be interested in: How your nails warn you about your health and help detect diseases