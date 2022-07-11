‘Upside Down Pictures’ – The Financier

The duffer brothersthe minds behind stranger thingshave announced the creation of their own production company: ‘Upside Down Pictures‘.

The new production house will work hand in hand with the giant of streamingNetflix, to bring back the cast of stranger things with the fifth and final seasonwhich is expected to premiere in 2024.

Similarly, they seek creation of a spinoff set in the world of the popular series.

This new production will not have any type of relationship with the characters of the original story; It will be a new plot with a different cast. During an interview with the podcast American Happy, Sad, Confused the creators commented that It will be a “very different” series.

Beyond the ‘Upside Down’

The Duffer brothers’ production company will explore new plots and characters that have not been seen before.

However, the duo will go beyond the canon of stranger things. According to the US media deadline, there will be a Japanese manga adaptation of death note that will have no relation to the tape that Netflix had previously made.

It will be a series that will seek to be as similar as possible to the manga that came out in 2003.

The production company plans to carry out more projects, such as a new series based on the book of Stephen King, The talisman (1984), with the help of Steven Spielberg and Paramount Pictures.

Who are the Duffer brothers?

It is about the pair of brothers who created one of the most popular Netflix franchises.

Matt and Ross Duffer they wrote the series of stranger things; Both are screenwriters and producers from the United States. They rose to fame when they released the horror film in 2015, Hidden.

From that film, they participated in the creation of scripts for series such as Wayward Pines from 2016; then they came to Netflix and presented the story of the first season of Stranger Things.