United, Cristiano Ronaldo displaced: the decision of Ten Hag arrives

Cristiano Ronaldoa Portuguese champion who is at the center of market rumors fueled by his absence on Manchester United’s tour in Thailand, “it is not for sale”. These are the words of Erik Ten Hag, who said he wanted to count on CR7 for next season. “Cristiano is not for sale, it is part of our plans. I am preparing next season with him,” he said in Bangkok, where his team will meet Liverpool tomorrow (3pm Italian time). News that displaces everyone, starting with the former Real Madrid and Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or on Friday did not start with teammates due to a “family problem”, according to the club, but the English press has been talking for weeks about his desire to change the air.









The 37-year-old striker under contract until 2023 – reads the ANSA website – would have expressed the desire to be sold, while the ‘Red Devils’, returning from the disappointing sixth in the Premier League, will not play the Champions League next season. “I talked to Cristiano before there was talk of his departure. We had a great exchange”Ten Hag said. “We have a good squad with potential. If there is an opportunity to strengthen ourselves, we will take it.”, the Dutchman said, without commenting on rumors of Frenkie De Jong’s possible arrival from Barcelona. After Liverpool in Bangkok, the ‘Red Devils’ will continue their tour, moving to Australia, where they will stay until 23 July.