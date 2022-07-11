UAS Admission: Open more spaces in medicine, nursing, architecture and dentistry

For those applicants with a file who did not obtain a space in the careers of Dentistry, Nursing, General Medicine and Architecture, the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) announced that more places will be expanded and additional groups in General Medicine and Dentistry.

With this, explained the rector, Jesús Madueña Molina, full coverage will be provided at the upper middle level, as well as in university courses, with the exception of architecture and general medicine, where applicants with a card will be able to register in the additional groups.

In general medicinehe explained, 450 spaces were expanded, for which a total of 1,500 places would be awarded in said race.

“Increase the number of spaces in complicated races, in the case of medicine (…) starting today at 2:00 in the afternoon we will be offering 450 more places in the extension. We have that at first we had assigned 600 spaces and we are offering 450 more spaces in an extraordinary effort made by the institution. With this we grow to 1,050”, he said.

commented that The accepted applicants will receive a message by email, text message or through the UAS platform and the rest will be able to register in the additional groups that will be open for registration starting on Tuesday, July 12.

In odontology 200 places were expanded, so the total coverage in that race is 400 spaces, however, there is an excess of applicants so an additional group will also be opened.

“The expansion that we are making is 100 percent, because we had initially given 200 places and after having talked with the dental authorities and making some adjustments that we are going to make with the infrastructure, we will be able to receive 200 more young people. “, said.

On the other hand, in Nursing Some infrastructure adjustments will be made and with this, 100 percent of the demand in the nursing units of Los Mochis, Mazatlán and Culiacán will be met.

“We reviewed with the directors and the decision has been made making some adjustments and some adjustments to the spaces in these academic units, we are going to have an expansion of 100 percent of those who have a file, 550 more nursing spaces in our three schools , both in Mochis, Culiacán and Mazatlán,” he said.

Also in architecture The decision was made to accept 100 percent of the applicants with a file, therefore, all those interested in this career from the Culiacán and Mazatlán unit will receive their acceptance by message and, as in nursing, no additional group will be opened.