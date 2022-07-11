Two Must-See Dakota Fanning Movies and Where to Watch Them

Dakota Fanning became famous at the age of 7 for My name is Sam and, now 28, he has a career made up of dozens of hits. On this occasion, we share 2 of his best movies and we tell you where they can be seen.

Born on February 23, 1994, Dakota Fanning Without much difficulty, she earned the title of “child prodigy”, which she received for her numerous works in movies and series and for the acting talent she showed in each of these.

Currently, Dakota Fanning is also featured in The Alienist, Netflix series.

Protagonist of big titles like My name is Sam (in which he worked together with Sean Penn Y michelle pfeiffer) Y Little Big friends (in which he shared cast with the remembered Brittany Murphy), in 2004 this American girl had the luxury of acting in one of the best action movies of recent years.

Man on fire: the success that Dakota Fanning starred in with Denzel Washington

In this film, she plays Lupita Ramos, a girl who is kidnapped and who has a more than special bond with John Creasy, the bodyguard of the family she plays. Denzel Washington. As a curiosity, it must be said that both will meet again hand in hand with the vigilante 3the new installment of the saga whose premiere is expected in mid-2023.

As for the film directed by Tony Scott (top gun, Deja vu), it can be seen on the platforms of hbo max Y Star Plus.

Once upon a time in… Hollywood: his work with Quentin Tarantino

It is true that the trajectory of Dakota Fanning there was some relenting once the actress grew up and stopped being the lovable and talented girl who was a guarantee of success in each of the films in which she worked. Despite this, Fanning He continued to expand and take his career in new directions, accepting new challenges and working alongside great directors in the film industry.

In 2019, for example, he was under the command of Quentin Tarantino in what is his last film so far. Is about Once upon a time… in Hollywooda film whose protagonists are Leonardo Dicaprio Y Brad Pitt and that is located in the mecca of American cinema in the late 60s.

Dakota Fanning in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Although he does not have a leading role, Dakota Fanning stands out by playing one of the members of the Manson clan. The result is a sequence as tense as it is chilling in which the older sister of Elle Fanning makes it clear that his talent remains intact. With 2 hours 41 minutes of duration, Once upon a time… in Hollywood is one of the most recent novelties of Netflix.

