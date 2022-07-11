Tuchel’s response to a fan
LONDON – After just one season, the second adventure of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United. Many rumors and indiscretions of the English press talks about the Portuguese champion’s desire to change the air, with the Red Devils who would be in favor of satisfying his request. However, the future of CR7 could still be in England. One of the closest clubs seems to be Chelsea, with the new owner Todd Boehly who would be ready for a major investment to give away the five-time Golden Ball to Tuchel.
Ronaldo to Chelsea, Tuchel’s response
On the possible arrival of Ronaldosome fans of the London club asked the German coach for some information. In a video posted on social media, which has gone viral in the last few hours, Tuchel can be seen signing autographs, until the question is heard: “Shall we take Cristiano Ronaldo?”. The Blues coach replied, smiling, “I’m not telling you.” CR7 is currently stationary, with United (who went on their summer tour without him) giving him an additional vacation period to deal with a family problem.