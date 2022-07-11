Transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea leaves the place free for Dybala at United

Transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea could leave room for Paulo Dybala to move to United

He had chosen to go back to where it all began, believing it was the right choice, but Cristiano Ronaldo had to change his mind. Almost a year ago he decided to leave Juventus to return to his Manchester, to bring it back to the glories of the past. He believed he would find a competitive team ready for the big leap, but the reality of the facts is quite different. At the end of the season United finished in sixth place, 13 points less than fourth Tottenham. The lack of qualification in the Champions League and the resulting unconvincing results, as well as the disagreements with the new coach, meant that CR7 matured the choice to leave the club. Certainly all the result of the Portuguese desire to continue playing at high levels and above all the desire to continue to tread the most important stage in Europe: the cup with big ears.

It has been talked about for some time on the main bookmakers and betting sites, describing a Cristiano Ronaldo quite sad for the choice made. Now he looks around, but the choices are very few, as almost nobody can (and wants to) pay a salary of 25 million per year to a 37-year-old. At the moment there are Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with the former slightly ahead Chelsea want CR7, United think of Dybala

CR7 is still ready to change jersey, who knows if even the championship. The latest market news, in fact, give Chelsea a strong point on the player, with 15 million offered to United and 16 million a year to the player (willing to cut his salary). The Portuguese did not show up for the retreat and will not take part in the tour in Asia, fueling market rumors. Instead, the company makes it known of an agreed absence for family reasons, but there is something wrong. Jorge Mendes, the British media reveal, has already met the new president of the London team and everything portends in a white smoke soon.

In the background is Bayern Munich, even if Ronaldo is not part of the club’s playing philosophy and the insiders have found the rumors without foundation. A possible farewell of Lewandowski (think of Barcelona) would leave great space for the purchase of the Lusitanian, able, despite his age, to bring home 35 to 30 goals of the season. Also from Manchester they insist: Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract until 30 June 2023 and will remain with them until the end of the contract. The reality is quite different, and the Red Devils are looking around, identifying Dybala as the right name for the coach Ten Hag. Two seasons ago the Argentine was close to wearing the United shirt, with a black smoke that brought Lukaku to Inter.

Now it seems the right time has come. The zero-free Joya is coveted by everyone and United could give him the salary he dreams of, as well as the central role in the team’s game. The Argentine is waiting for Inter, but the latest rumors now speak of the Nerazzurri track, which is now cold after Marotta’s words.