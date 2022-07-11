Top Gun 3 is underway, according to one of its leading actors | Entertainment

Top Gun: Maverick has been a sleeper hit for most. Tom Cruise had no intention of making a sequel, but…

It was released just a month and a half ago, but Top Gun: Maverick It has already grossed $1.1 billion worldwide. It is the highest grossing film of the yearand the one that has raised the most of all that Tom Cruise has shot.

With such spectacular success, it stands to reason that consider doing a sequel. But as actor Miles Teller, who plays Rooster in the film, has said, “it all depends on Tom Cruise.”

And it is that Top Gun is Tom Cruise, as is also the case in the Mission Impossible saga, and many others in which the Hollywood star has participated. Everything revolves around him, and nothing would be the same if he didn’t appear.

The initial idea was to roll Top Gun: Maverick, and that’s it. But with the box office and popularity figures on the table, it seems that Tom Cruise has changed his mind: Top Gun 3 is already underway.

In an interview for the medium Entertainment Tonight that collects the Deadline website, again the actor Miles Teller, who seems to have become the spokesman for the saga, assures that “I’m having talks with Tom Cruise about Top Gun 3. We’ll see.“.

Therefore, it is no longer a “maybe”. Really Tom Cruise is talking about the sequelwhich means that there is an intention to do it.

The movie top gunreleased in 1986, was the film that launched Tom Cruise to worldwide fame, although he had already participated in prestigious productions, such as The Color of Money or Risky Business.

He just turned 60, although for him it does not seem that time passes. He is still an action movie star, despite more than 40 years in the foreground, and he has no intention of stopping: he is already shooting Mission Impossible 7.