Tom Hanks Net Worth: How Much Has He Earned During His Hollywood Career?

Tom Hanksone of the most recognized figures in the world, is also one of the most famous, respected and best paid in Hollywood, which has helped him gather a wealth of 400 million dollars.

The movies of hanks have managed to collect a very high number of 4.6 billion dollars, only considering the box office in the United States; Worldwide it is estimated that his films reach 9.7 billion, making him the actor with the highest box office earnings.

A recognized Raider fan

Tom Hanks was born in Concord, California, and lived a good part of his life in Oakland, where he developed a great hobby the Oakland Raiders and he has declared himself a great fan of the former quarterback ken stabler.

hanks He studied theater at a community college and at California State University, Sacramento until he was encouraged to join the Great Lakes Theater Festival, an internship that extended into a three-year commitment.

In 1980, he moved to New York City and landed the co-starring role in the cross-dressing sitcom Bosom Buddies, which lasted two seasons. She quickly followed up with a series of minor movie roles.

Big, the start of a great career

Although he had already had great successes at the box office as Splash Y bachelor party, hanks He gained wide recognition in 1988 for his role in the hit movie Bigwhere he received a surprise first nomination for Oscar as Best Actor.

He then appeared in notable films such as Sleepless in Seattle, Apollo 13, Toy Story, You’ve Got Mail, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, The Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons.

Oscar winner in consecutive years

In 1993 and 1994, hanks he became the second actor in history to win consecutive Academy Awards for Best Actor. He won in 1993 for philadelphiain which he played a lawyer with AIDS, and a year later he won again for Forrest Gump.

In 1996, Hanks wrote and directed That Thing You Do!, starting his career behind the camera as a producer and director. Since then he has directed and/or produced several more films, including Cast Away Y The Polar Express.

Between 1988 and 2010 Tom earned about $300 million in movie salaries, which would now be about $450 million if we adjust for inflation.

One of Tom’s first big paychecks came with the movie Splash 1984, for which he earned $70,000, which would now be about $172,000.

Four years later, in 1988, Tom earned $1.75 million to star in Big. From the late 1980s onwards, the salary of hanks remained in the stratosphere.