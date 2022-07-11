Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson among the most popular VIP couples online; but in the first place there is a surprise!

According to a survey carried out by DC Jewelery, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively would be among the most clicked couples online; but in the first place there is a surprise!

Have you ever found yourself looking for photos and news about Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson? Or maybe Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Of course yes! According to a survey carried out by DC Jewelery, however, in first place among the more couples click online there would be a real surprise!

The study by DC Jewelery used five specific factors in its methodology to rank the 10 best celebrity couples in the world: combined search volume, combined Instagram and Twitter followers, length of their relationship, and length of their marriage. The idea was to gauge the public’s interest in them versus their success / longevity as a couple. Each pair got a “couple score” and, under the rating system, a certain NBA player and his wife took the coveted lead: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson.

Below, the complete ranking ordered from 10th to 1st place:

10. Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone (6.21) 9. Lisa Kudrow & Michael Stern (6.31) 8. Jessica Alba & Cash Warren (6.56) 7. Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel (6.62) 6. Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth (6.82) 5. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds (6.87) 4. Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen (7.13) 3. Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi (7.18) 2. Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson (7.38) 1. LeBron James & Savannah James (7.79 )

The winners are LeBron James and Savannah Brinson, who got married in 2013. To be sure, their marriage is not as long as that of other “contestants”, which is why we are so surprised. Not to mention that Brinson (now James) is not a high-profile actor or athlete who can help strengthen their position in this type of analysis.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for example, are both full-fledged actors and consistently make headlines for their sarcastic jokes at the expense of each other (which explains why they were top Google searches). And what we know about Tom Hanks is that he clearly expresses his views on him when it comes to Lightyear without Tim Allen or any fan who dares to hurt his wife Rita Wilson. The study showed that Hanks and Wilson are the longest-running couple in the rankings – and they just celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary!

LeBron James was able to add this new personal accolade to his long list of professional achievements – which includes two Olympic gold medals, four NBA MVP awards and four championship rings – thanks to the huge numbers his name manages to rack up. The 37-year-old father of three and his wife have more than 120 million followers on both Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, according to the study, the two generated over 70 million searches on Google.

On the other hand, which are the couples who got married the fastest? Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, who have decided to get married after less than a year of relationship. And Taylor Swift and her alleged future husband, Joe Alwyn, have all outed for the most followers on social media.