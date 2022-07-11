From an outside perspective, it gives the impression that Hollywood is a place where the LGTBIQ+ community can express their orientation without prejudice. But, as has long been known, appearances are deceiving. In any case, that was what some stars who are within the industry denounced not long ago. To this day, it seems unusual that the population still contemplates judging and marginalizing a person for their preferences. In that sense, there is information about Tom Cruise’s homophobia told by Top Gun filming partners. You won’t believe what he said.

Tom Cruise is a star like few others. In fact, the concept of movie star has been disappearing for a few decades. There are only a handful of artists who still summon millions of people to movie theaters, including the interpreter of ‘Top Gun’. His mere presence on a tape is an absolute guarantee that it will be a worldwide success. However, that is not the only thing to say about his person. And it is that the actor has been married three times, although everything has been called into question after the statements of his ex-wives.

Mimi Rogers was his first wife and said that he did “bride castings”. While, on the intimate level, he wanted to be “a monk” according to his comments. Either way, that gave way to countless rumours: that he was impotent, homosexual, metrosexual, self-centered, among other things. An anonymous source apparently close to the “Mission: Impossible” star once told The National Enquirer that he led a secret sex life. The most contradictory of the matter is his reaction to homosexuals.

Tom Cruise’s homophobic attitude in the Top Gun studio

In the 1980s there was already speculation about Cruise’s vague sexuality. Apart from the facts that her couples allowed to see, she would add the homoeroticism that some of her films denoted. It would be precisely ‘Top Gun’, dealing with the camaraderie between men, the moments without a shirt, without clothes and the figure covered in sweat that would give rise to such claims. Something more confusing is that a person who shared a set with him confessed to a singular episode. It is that the producer had a conduct that today is within the “homophobic” category.

Nicole Kidman’s ex discovered that the sound technician was gay and then he did not miss an opportunity to point out that fact as a threat. “Be careful when I put the microphone on you,” Juan Saguino said he warned his filming partners. To all these, you can add the strange behavior that he has presented in these times. He tries hard to show that he does not belong to that group of individuals who have sexual inclinations towards the same sex. Despite modernity and all the acceptance that is being handled in the world, there are still those who are afraid to openly admit their sexuality.

Despite all the bad publicity Tom Cruise has had to deal with, his face remains a brand that triumphs. Not many can boast of having that power for so long.