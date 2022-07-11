Tom Cruise was against a ‘Top Gun’ sequel in 1990

Like the hero who stars in it, Top Gun: Maverick It has arrived just in time. Movie theaters are still reeling from industry losses and struggling to compete with streaming platforms, but the long-awaited and acclaimed sequel led by Tom Cruise – with its $1.24 billion global gross – has injected some hope into the movie business. The road for old-school blockbusters seems a little brighter after their stint in theaters.

Plus, for a franchise that remains as obsessed as ever with machismo and American military glory, it hasn’t faced a huge amount of criticism. Needless to say top gun It’s basically a US Navy ad – the higher-ups were even involved in the production – but it seems that modern audiences are more than happy to put aside their objections to the war machine for a bit of pointless fun. .

The top gun The original (1986), for all its box office success, suffered more at the hands of the press. Reviews were lackluster, and Tony Scott’s film was dismissed as jingoistic war propaganda by critics and other artists (not surprisingly, it was also part of a collaboration with the Pentagon, and recruitment rates jumped 500% after its arrival). to theaters). The accusations were ultimately leveled at Tom Cruise in a 1990 Playboy interview, which has been recently unearthed by Twitter user John Frankensteiner.

When the interviewer thinks that top gun is “essentially the war through the filter of a Nintendo game and an ode to blind patriotism,” Cruise accepts the criticism, going on to say that he didn’t pursue sequels for that reason.

“[…] I want children to know that war is not like that, that top gun it was just an amusement park ride, a funny PG-13 movie that wasn’t meant to be reality. That’s why I didn’t keep doing top gun II, III, IV and V. It would have been irresponsible.”

Thirty years later, Tom Cruise finally gave in to fan pressure and began work on Top Gun: Maverick. So what changed? According to director Joe Kosinski, it was all due to the influence of producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked on the original film.

“Jerry Bruckheimer sent me a first draft of the script about five years ago,” Kosinski told news.com.au. “After reading it, I had some ideas and thoughts and Jerry said I’d better present it to Tom directly.

“I found out later that Tom didn’t want to do the movie. So Jerry and I flew to Paris, where Tom was shooting Mission Impossibleand between the preparations, I had half an hour of his time to present the idea of ​​the film to him.

“When I finished the presentation, Tom picked up the phone and called the head of Paramount Pictures and said, ‘We’re going to make this movie.'”

