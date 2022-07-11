Tom Cruise bends over to get a better look at Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Lat the end of Wimbledonworld-renowned, is always a good place to see all kinds of celebrities, from TikTokers to personalities of Hollywood What Tom Cruise and even members of the royal family like the Duchess of CambridgeKate Middleton.

awesome as always

And this time it was the last two who coincided as spectators at the great British event held in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Kate Middleton She wore a perfect sunburst yellow dress and grabbed the attention of almost everyone in attendance, including the actor from Top Gun, Tom Cruise.

Attending these events is like going to a gala, but outdoors and with a sporting event, so the spectators strive to look dazzling, in this case, Kate wore a midi dress by Roksanda, some Eden citrine earrings by Kiki McDonough and Gianvito White Shoes by Rossi.

same dress different place

According to fashion experts, Kate also wore a yellow dress in 2016 and 2018, and wore the same dress on the royal tour of the cambridge throughout the Caribbean, specifically in Jamaica.

Tom Cruise could not resist the beauty of Kate Middleton

With the dazzling spectacle radiating from the duchess’s presence, it’s not uncommon for her to catch everyone’s attention, including Tom Cruisewho in May helped her up some stairs and got a big press after doing it.

always a gentleman

Fans applauded the actor’s act of chivalry as he wrote “Tom it’s so lovely. He’s always a gentleman,” while another said that “I don’t care about Tom Cruise’s religious beliefs, but I’ll say this, he’s always a gentleman and never for a second forgets how to behave in public.”

Another fan also sent blessings

“Blessed be Tom Cruise. It seems that he takes everything he does very seriously, even escorting the Duchess upstairs. I think William is struggling to keep his composure.”