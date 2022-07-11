Tom Cruise and Natalie Portman learned these skills to achieve the perfect movie

Learn about everything these actors had to go through to achieve the perfect scene.

Everything that we usually see on screen may seem quite simple, however to make it seem real and fluid there was a lot of preparation behind the scenes. Tom Cruise and Natalie Portman are the perfect example to have demonstrated what we are talking about, especially the latter with his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, released in theaters not long ago. These actors not only learned the dialogue for the film, but also adapted special skills, with which they managed to keep the viewer from blinking throughout the film. Celebrities like Kate Winslet, Joseph Gordon Levitt are some examples as well. Today we will tell you his story.

Tom Cruise

One of the most intrepid actors is undoubtedly the protagonist of top gun and although it seems that he was born for this type of film, at some point they had to undergo a special preparation to see him as an expert. The dangerous scenes, of course, required a double, but even so, the skills are a requirement that he had to meet for the making of his films. In the pilots movie she had to learn to master these aerial vehicles in real life, as well as diving and jumping in the air. As you hear, our dear Tom is a complete artist.

Natalie Portman

The actress detailed how her preparation for Thor: love and thunder his most recent project for which he had to train very hard physically. “We trained a lot with weights and I drank a lot of protein shakes, it was a training with a lot of weight in between, something I had never done before,” he explained in an interview for Vaniity Fair in Spain.

Joseph Gordon Levitt

Something that is constantly run away from in action scenes is unstable surfaces, and if we also add that this is several kilometers above the ground, it makes it more disturbing.

Levitt had to learn to walk a tightrope to play Philippe Petit, a French acrobat in the film ‘Walk the Line’. This was not easyTo master it, he underwent several hours of training, but this did not result in a bad experience, according to the actor himself.