Thor, one of the most hilarious details of Love and Thunder is inspired by … Taylor Swift!

Thor: Love and Thunder it arrived in theaters a few days ago and is already breaking the bank in the Italian cinemas. The new film by Taika Waititi it is even more ridiculous (in a good way) and exaggerated than its predecessor Ragnarok and much of the credit goes to some hilarious gimmicks. One of which, the director revealed, was inspired by Taylor Swift.

There is no need for spoiler alert, because we are talking about two “characters” already shown in the trailers that preceded the launch of the film, namely the two goats. They are called Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder and made their first appearance back in 1976, in Thor Annual # 5. Now they have officially joined theMarvel universe and their arrival could not have been louder and more disturbing.

A detail, this, decided by the filmmaker only at a later time. As he revealed during an interview with Insiderthe goats in Thor: Love and Thunder they shouldn’t have been screaming at first. “It was always intended to be in the movie because they are part of the comics, but we didn’t know what they would sound like – Waititi unveiled – And then Someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats. I didn’t know it existed. So I heard these goats screaming and I thought they were gorgeous. Many think that I am the one screaming, but that’s not true“.

HERE you can see Taylor Swift’s video meme and hear the now familiar and docile (euphemism) bleat with your ears. “One of those who was working on the goat CGI added Taylor Swift’s song “I Knew you were trouble”but a fan-made version with a goat cry – added Waititi – and we thought it was funny. It was just a shot of what the creatures would look like, it wasn’t planned for the movie or anything, just an update. But the screams were wonderful“.

In the same interview, the director revealed other curious anecdotes, such as the fact that Russell Crowe shot the same scenes twice – once with a Greek accent and one with a British accent – and that the loki tattoo had already been foreseen by Thor: Ragnarok.

What do you think about it? Did that touch of Taylor Swift improve the film, make it more hilarious? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: MovieStills – David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Source: Insider

