Thor: Love and Thunder – Tessa Thompson talks about the potential love affair between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an exclusive interview with Pink Villa, Tessa Thompson talked about the love life of Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When she was asked to comment on the famous ship she would like Valkyrie and Valkyrie together Carol Danvers alias Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), the actress explained of be open to the idea of ​​seeing a love affair between the two characters in the future:

“You know, the heart cannot be controlled. I don’t … I can’t speak to Valkyrie yet. She hasn’t had much time to focus too much on her love life since she was begged to take on a lot of royal duties.. “

“But there are a lot of men, women and otherworldly creatures inside the MCU and certainly there are a lot of characters that could fit into the MCU. So I think there are a lot of fish in the sea. [Valchiria] is single. She is ready to socialize. And I love Carol, both in the comics and in the MCU, and I … Brie Larson is a dear friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So I wouldn’t get mad [se accadesse]that’s for sure. “