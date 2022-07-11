Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi breaks the silence on the debut of [SPOILER] in the first post-credits scene

Taika Waititi broke the silence on the debut of [SPOILER] in the first scene after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the first scene after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder we find that Zeus (Russell Crowe) is not dead and wants revenge on the God of Thunder. To do so, he calls him his son together, Hercules. In the comics of the House of IdeasHercules was created by Stan Lee And Jack Kirby in 1965 on the pages of Journey Into Mystery Annual # 1. Over the years the character has made a great friendship with Thor, he fought against Hulk and is opposed to Avengers. In the film Hercules is played by Brett Goldsteininterpreter of Roy Kent in the acclaimed series Ted Lasso from Apple TV + (of which he is also co-author). His MCU debut had been anticipated a long time and probably lays the foundations for a possible fifth chapter on Thor and for a possible stand-alone project.

During an interview with /Movie, Taika Waititi broke the silence on the introduction of Hercules in Marvel Cinematic Universe and on Brett Goldstein’s involvement, revealing that the decision to hire the actor of Ted Lasso was the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige:

“Kevin [Feige] he really wanted him to and, yes, Brett [Goldstein] is fantastic. That is great.”

Regarding Hercules’ future in the MCU, Waititi admitted to not currently being aware of Marvel Studios plans for the characterexplaining that he doesn’t know if the post-credits scene will link “to future Thor movies or something totally different“:

“AND I don’t know if it has to do with Thor or if it has to do with the things they will develop. Because, of course, there is also a Hercules in the comics. And so it will be interesting to see why Kevin, of course, is the mastermind behind all of these threads and understanding how they will bond and how they will meet. I’m curious to find out myself. “

The director concluded by recalling the public reaction to the appearance of Hercules in the first post-credits: