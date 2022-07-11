Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman reveals that she was not physically present in the scene with Zeus

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During a promotional interview with BBC Radio, Natalie Portman talked about his experience on Thor: Love and Thunder. When asked what it was like interacting with Russell Crowe and see him interpret Zeus with that quirky Greek accent, the actress revealed that the scene set in Omnipotence City was shot separately is that he was not physically present on set during the filming of that sequence:

BBC: Have you ever collapsed with laughter? I know you’re professional but there must have been moments during the shoot. “

Portman: “You know what the funny thing is? Much of that scene was shot separately, so sadly I wasn’t present in the room. It was very sad. I really loved what [Russell Crowe] it did was also a big surprise when I saw the film because I got to see all the brilliance it brought [al ruolo di Zeus]. “