Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman on her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the movie

Natalie Portman spoke about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Natalie Portman spoke about his future in Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. First, the interpreter of the Powerful Thor praised the artistic flexibility of Taika Waititi and her version of the Jane Foster character:

“I really love Taika’s skill [Waititi] that you have no rules about what a superhero movie should be like. Having that kind of freedom and possibility is very fortunate, particularly for Jane as a female character. It gave her the space to be caricatured and fragilewhich I think is sometimes the interpretation a feminist character should have. “

As for her future in the MCU, the actress she said she was open to the idea of ​​returning to the role if Marvel Studios offered it to her: