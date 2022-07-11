Thor: Love and Thunder earns $143 million in opening weekend

The fourth installment of the Marvel saga, Thor: Love and Thundergrossed $143 million in the United States in its opening weekend, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The film also grossed $159 million in theaters internationally, bringing its global total to $302 million.

Thor: Love and Thunder scored the third best opening weekend for a movie this year, behind another Marvel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Jurassic World: Dominionaccording to Variety.

The film also ranks as the 11th biggest worldwide debut for a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, as fan favorite godthe new movie follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgamewhile undertaking a search for “inner peace”, according to the official motto of Marvel.

Along the way, he interacts with some familiar faces, including King Valkyrie, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now wields Thor’s legendary hammer Mjolnir.

The film also introduces Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic assassin who poses a threat to Thor and his friends.

the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Karen Gillan as Nebula, is also part of the new release. Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel voice Rocket Raccoon and Groot, respectively.

Thor: Love and Thunderis currently showing in theaters.