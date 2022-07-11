Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale praises his experience with Chris Hemsworth’s daughter: “She was wonderful”

Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale praised his experience with Chris Hemsworth’s daughter: “It was wonderful.”

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During a round table-style conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Taika Waititi and the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder they talked about the involvement of the children of Chris Hemsworthfrom Natalie Portman and of Christian Bale in the movie. As for the experience of him with India Rose HemsworthBale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) praised the relationship between the interpreter of the God of Thunder and his daughterrecalling his invaluable contribution while filming in the sequences with Love:

“Another memorable moment for me was working with India [Rose Hemsworth] because it was magnificent. But it was great to see your relationship and see her wonder ‘Who is this weird, bald, scarred dude crying over me?‘. And you she kindly explained ‘No, just stay there. I know it’s a little disgusting, but it just stays there. ‘ It was nice. “

Hemsworth added that in one scene India should have kissed Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods on the forehead: