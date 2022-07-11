This Will Win Tom Cruise For The Box Office Hit ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Movie News

At the end of June ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ became the highest grossing movie so far in 2022, but does this also translate into additional earnings for Tom Cruise? Here we tell you how much you could earn thanks to the success of this production.

Top Gun: Maverick has come a long way, filming began in September 2018 and ended in July 2019. Three years later Tom Cruise, who in addition to starring in the film, is also a producer, reaped the fruits of his labor when in June he surpassed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the highest grossing film of 2022. And for all this, how much money has the 60-year-old actor earned?

Most of the contractual agreements in Hollywood stipulate a fixed amount for the stars of each story, but there are also exceptional cases reserved for out-of-series actors, such as the protagonist of Mission: Impossible Death Sentence – Part One Y Barry Seal, only in America, where they are also offered a percentage of the total profits generated by the film.

Tom Cruise signed a special deal before filming ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.



According to journalist Matthew Belloni’s article for puckTom Cruise signed a lucrative contract to perform Top Gun: Maverickwhich was divided into two parts: the first contemplated an advance payment of 12.5 million dollars; the second stipulates that it would obtain 10 percent of the profits obtained by Paramount Pictures, the studio responsible for the film.

Before taking out the calculator, it is important to mention that Nicole Kidman’s ex-husband had to wait for the study to obtain a profit of 125 million dollars, once this stage was covered, now it is time to do the math. Currently the sequel to Top Gun: Passion and Glory, It has achieved 119 million thousand in global box office, of which Paramount keeps just under half and on that same amount, Tom Cruise is divided.

Tom Cruise would be close to earning 100 million dollars.



Yes Top Gun: Maverick gets the 1.3 billion dollars in collections, which does not seem to be a problem with this streak that it maintains, the company responsible would keep an approximate of 600 million and Cruise’s earnings would be around 55 and 60 million.

But this is not all, we must not forget the business of streaming platforms, both in Paramount + and in all those that offer the film for purchase or rent. This raises profits everywhere, placing the final paycheck on the actor of The Mummy Y Jack Reacher: No ReturnCome in 80 and 90 million dollars. Yes, just for a movie.