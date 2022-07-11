This was the time a renowned designer refused to dress Jennifer Lopez

Without a doubt it is a privilege that a celebrity like Jennifer Lopez wants to buy a dress from a designer, but Robert Piazza is the exception to the rule. The Argentine couturier was born in Santa Fe and has a long history in the world of fashion in his country, also when he was little he received abuse and domestic violence, causes for which he continues to fight today.

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave themselves a chance again have always been the target of paparazzi around the world. Each step they take is a new journalistic note that is produced. Many times it is with their children, other times seeing mansions to buy and thinking of living together; they always give talk to the tabloids and specialized sites.

Robert Plaza He currently enjoys fame and prestige in his country and of course, is trying to enter the North American market with his models. Although the designer is not so interested in the stars but in the general public, he admitted that “I have had approaches with some Hollywood stars”; but now we can attest that it does not refer precisely to Jennifer Lopez.

In a television program that was broadcast on the América channel in Argentina and in an interview, the fashion designer Robert Plaza He said: “They called me and told me that Jennifer Lopez I wanted a chiffon dress: divine, divine, divine, chiffon, very retro, very Hollywood, very tight, but lined. She wanted the same dress, but for me to take off all the lining.”

Later Robert Plaza He continued narrating: “What happens is that at another time in my life I would have said yes, but at that time I wanted to enter Hollywood to dress a slightly more distinguished woman. And although I love the lopezI say: If I enter a mine already dressed in balls, they already classify you badly”.

The host of the show told Robert Plaza about the couple Ben Affleck: “Sounds crazy: you refused to give a dress to Jennifer Lopezbasically”, to which the couturier replied: “Nah, I have refused not only to Jennifer Lopez… There are other stories that I will tell you later.”