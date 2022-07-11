This was the time a renowned designer refused to dress Jennifer Lopez

Without a doubt it is a privilege that a celebrity like Jennifer Lopez wants to buy a dress from a designer, but Robert Piazza is the exception to the rule. The Argentine couturier was born in Santa Fe and has a long history in the world of fashion in his country, also when he was little he received abuse and domestic violence, causes for which he continues to fight today.

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave themselves a chance again have always been the target of paparazzi around the world. Each step they take is a new journalistic note that is produced. Many times it is with their children, other times seeing mansions to buy and thinking of living together; they always give talk to the tabloids and specialized sites.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker