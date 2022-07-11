This is the spectacular record that Kate Winslet achieved in Avatar

Kate Winslet is one of those actresses who have no complications to fascinate the audience. Since she began her career in the film industry, the interpreter showed that her talent is on another level and that she can bring to life any character that crosses her path.

A Kate Winslet We have seen her shine in such successful productions as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Mare of Easttown, a series that aired on HBO. In addition to all these, he is now preparing for new challenges.

Kate Winslet is one of the figures of Titanic.

Kate Winslet will participate in Avatar: The Way of Water. The production, which is directed by James Cameron, will hit theaters in December of this year. In order to bring her character to life, the performer had to challenge herself and broke an underwater record.

As soon as, Winslet discovered that he would be part of Avatar, he knew very well that he had to prepare himself and give his best. In this way, she learned to hold her breath for a shocking number of minutes. In an interview, the star explained that she managed to develop an ability to hold a 900 thousand gallon tank of water for seven minutes and 14 seconds!

Kate Winslet will appear in Avatar.

“The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not only new, but superhuman!” kate winslet. “It is wonderful. Your mind completely vanishes. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you just look at the bubbles below you. My first words when I resurfaced were: ‘Am I dead?’ Yeah, I thought I was dead,” she commented.