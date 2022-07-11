This is the PBA diet of Chris Hemsworth or Jason Momoa



If you like chicken, broccoli and rice you are in luck because you can now follow the PBA diet, also known as the superhero diet, followed by Hollywood stars like Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa. Even The Rock has tried it.

As nutrition expert Ian Douglas explains, these three foods are key to following a good diet. That is why so many Hollywood actors base their diet on these three products when they have to prepare for a new role that is very physically demanding. Alexander Skarsgard, protagonist of The Man from the North, already said it: “I was eating chicken breast, rice and broccoli for nine months”. Hugh Jackman to be Wolverine also had three meals a day with this magical trio.

westend61Getty Images

But… what do we do with fats?

Problem: where are the fats? Douglas says that this diet was popular decades ago when fats were more demonized than carbohydrates, the opposite of now. And he assures that for bodybuilders and fitness athletes these three products alone do not serve to gain muscle. “Reducing fat intake as much as possible does not help secrete the hormones necessary for hypertrophy, and other micronutrients are lacking.” In other words, the PBA diet alone would not serve to make you look more muscular. Also, you have to eat fat and of course train very hard.

