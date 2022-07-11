This is the mansion for which Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, paid $ 52 million dollars

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feig, has enough millions to live a life of luxury and comfort. This is why it is not surprising that paid $52 million dollars for a mansion in Bel-Air.

A striking fact about this purchase is that the same property was visited months ago by Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckIt was even said that the couple had paid $ 50 million dollars as a security deposit. Finally The couple bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $60 million..

Without a doubt, this mansion is impressive and that is why it has surely caught the attention of so many Hollywood stars; however the place was on the real estate market for three months.

Initially the mansion, known as ‘The Bellagio Estate’, it had a cost of $65 million dollars but apparently no billionaire agreed to pay that figure and their owners had to lower the price.

fare now you will enjoy a living space of 19,721 square feet distributed in 10 bedrooms, five full bathrooms, seven half bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, bar, game room, TV room, movie theater, office and other luxuries.

In addition to the main house there is a garage with capacity for six vehicles and a guest house.

The mansion is really luxurious and modern, its catering-style kitchen is very spacious and has white cabinets, a central island, a breakfast bar and high-end appliances.

Master bedroom has exterior view of property/ The Grosby Group

On the other hand, the main room is a true refuge. It has a living room, dressing room, terrace and a private bathroom as everything you need to relax.

All the luxuries inside combined with the great exterior for its extensive green areas with terrace, fountains, swimming pool, barbecue area and more ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

