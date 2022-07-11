this is sylvester stallone’s best movie

Sylvester Stallone’s career is marked by paradigmatic roles such as Rocky and Rambo, however, his best performance is in the dramatic genre.

Sylvester Stallone is turning 76 years old and with this celebration we can talk about a career full of high points. Especially stand out in the actor’s career action roles such as the boxer franchise Rockywhich even has a new spin off saga titled believe, which is about to release its third film. On the other hand, Rambo is the story of an elite American soldier who makes it to 5 movies.

However, the most important role of Sylvester Stallone in his professional career within the Hollywood film industry is framed in the dramatic genre with a 1997 film directed by james mangold and with a cast of top-level figures that tell a complex story, full of twists and turns and surprises in a plot where the role of the actor is essential.

A high-quality police drama

We are talking about Cop Land, the story in which Stallone plays a sheriff of a New Jersey town that is inhabited mostly by corrupt policemen who are linked to the mafia and are not afraid to commit whatever crime is necessary to maintain the status of life to which they became accustomed in their residences. Together with an agent from the Department of Internal Affairs, Freddy Heflin (Sylvester Stallone) will discover this conspiracy.

Sylvester Stallone gained many kilos and left behind the action hero figure to play Freddy, a naive officer who in the past risked his life to rescue a young woman from drowning after her car fell into a river, a fact for which Freddy He was left deaf in one ear, as well as being completely in love with Liz, who is the wife of one of the police officers involved in the conspiracy.

The film has an amazing cast: Robert De Niro is Moe Tilden, Harvey Keitel is Ray Donlan, Ray Liotta is Gary Figgis, Robert Patrick is Jack Rucker, Peter Berg is Joey Randone, Michael Rapaport is Murray Babitch and Annabella Sciorra is Liz. Random. The film’s books are in charge of the same director of the film, James Mangold, who in his credits has hits like Logan, Identity Y girl interrupted.