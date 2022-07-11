This is how the handsome and young son of Sofía Vergara looks

Although her popularity is a direct result of her mother’s fame, the pretty Sofia Vergarano one can deny that Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll He has managed to get out of his shadow thanks to the sympathy and charm that he displays in his public appearances and through his social networks, and which are the heritage of the Colombian.

Who is the father of Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara

Before moving to state Joined to become a star thanks to his impressive physique and, later, with his role in the series modern-family, Sofia Vergara she had already lived a brief marriage with her youth boyfriend in her native Colombia Joe Gonzalezfruit of which his son was born Manolo,





How old is Manolo Vergara?

Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll is now an attractive young man from 30 years (September 16, 1991).

Sofia was 18 years old when she had Manolo. That early debut in motherhood conditioned both the acting career of the actress and her sentimental trajectory, since she never dared to share her life with any of her former partners out of “respect” for her offspring.

What does Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll, son of Sofia Vergara

The young man in his thirties is one of the star’s regular companions. Chef at award galas or other events —he could be seen arm in arm at the award ceremony Emmys 2017and has also starred with her in several commercials for the shampoo brand of which the actress is the image.

But the facet with which he became known to the general public was undoubtedly that of youtuber. Manolo opened his channel, now disappeared, on the video platform in 2012 under the name of life with totyas he affectionately refers to Sofía, and through that means He recounted what his day-to-day life was like with a mother so young that they sometimes mistook her for his girlfriend when they saw them walking down the street together.

Thanks to the sincerity that the young man displayed in his recordings, the interpreter’s fans also found out, for example, that She maintains a very cordial relationship with Joe Gonzalez, her ex-husband and Manolo’s father —to the point that he often visited them at their first house of Miami despite the fact that the couple was already separated when mother and son moved to the United States.

The Manolo’s professional interests follow the same path as Sofia’s, and that is why she studied Film Production at Emerson College in Bostonfrom which he graduated in 2015.

Since then he entered the fashion world as a modelparticipating in a photographic report for the magazine Paper in the issue dedicated to the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. Also participated as an actor in the series Guilty Party from YouTube.

Of Manolo’s multiple talents, the most unknown seems to be his chef skill, who took it upon himself to reveal his stepfather joe manganiello years ago when he took charge of the Thanksgiving feast.

And what does Manolo do when he’s not cooking or spending time with his mom? He is the founder of CANINI by Baguette, a brand of dog clothing and transport inspired by his own dog, baguette —whom he has taken to Sofia Vergara’s recording sets. And if you follow her on Instagram, you will see how she models herself along with her pet to advertise the products.

Sofía Vergara’s greatest pride is how well she has educated her son Manolo

“Every time someone congratulates me on [cómo he educado a] my son Manolo is very gratifying”, confesses the Colombian to People. She is convinced that all the problems, challenges and headaches have been worth it.

“I was very young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to be the best possible example for him and giving him everything I could.”

When people give me a compliment about him, about how polite he is, or how charming and funny he is, or how well mannered he is, it makes all the sacrifices worth it.

Sofia, who is married to actor Joe Manganiello, and her ex-husband they maintain a good relationship for Manolo’s sake.

“My mom and dad got divorced when I was 2 years old, but their divorce is unusual because they still get along very well, they are good friends, and Every time he visits us here in Los Angeles, he stays at home with us,” explained Manolo himself a few years ago in a video posted on his YouTube channel.