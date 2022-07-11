This is how Sylvester Stallone prepared for Rocky Balboa

After sixteen years, a video was revealed of Stallone alongside Antonio Tarver choreographing the heavyweight fight in the sixth Rocky movie.

What happened to Sylvester Stallone?

Sylvester Stallone He has starred in countless successful projects throughout his career. Nevertheless, none have had the scope or impact of the legendary Rocky.

And it is that the boxer was an unprecedented commercial success, grossed over $117 million in the United States alone. It even won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

Furthermore, it became a definite part of Stallone’s extensive legacy. It should be remembered that Stallone was not only in charge of playing Rocky. The actor was also in charge of writing the script and finished it in just three days.

“Rocky” premiered in 1976 and is one of the most remembered films of the dramatic genre. The film tells the story of Rocky Balboaan Italian-American who for different reasons becomes one of the best boxers.

The good reception of the film paved the way for its sequels II, III and IV. The ones that were directed by Stallone. Then the boxer returned in Rocky V to retire and return in Rocky Balboa.

Rocky Balboa was a movie that really surprised fans of the franchise and critics alike. Despite the little hope that was granted to the return of Rocky, This installment revived the franchise in a big way.

Now, sixteen years after its premiere Sylvester Stallone He shared with his followers behind-the-scenes images and videos of his work on the Rocky franchise.

However, one of the most striking was a video of the actor alongside Antonio Tarver, who played Mason “The Liner” Dixon, in Rocky Balboa.

It is worth mentioning that Stallone was 60 years old. when prepared and filmed Rocky Balboa. That is why many even made fun of the actor’s participation in this installment.

But, after the release Stallone was praised by critics and earned more than 156 million dollars in the US alone for the film whose budget was only 24 million dollars.





